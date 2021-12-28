DeMar DeRozan Reveals Why He Chose To Play for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan recently sat down on the Knuckleheads Podcast to discuss his decision to play for the Chicago Bulls. As a 12-year veteran in the NBA, DeRozan feels as if he has the best chance to win the championships with the Bulls.

This season, the Bulls have surpassed expectations bringing on key players to their roster including Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso. After missing the playoffs for several years, Chicago fans have a newfound hope with this year’s solid roster. In the recent podcast, DeRozan gave fans an insight into why he wanted to play for the Bulls. When asked what he saw in Chicago and why he was intrigued, DeRozan said,

“In my career, I’ve done did everything other than make the finals yet. So with the experience that I’ve had, it just felt right and it’s something I want to be a part of. To where I was like ‘Ok, let’s do it.’ It took me back to that whole underdog mentality I have had my whole career…Imagine going there and winning in Chicago, oh my god.”

From 2009 to 2018 DeRozan played for the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs, where he played for three seasons prior to joining the Bulls. Check out the clip below.

In case you missed it, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South Division title for the first time since 2007.