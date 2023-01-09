DeMar DeRozan leaves Bulls-Celtics game with quad injury

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 07: Chicago Bulls Forward DeMar DeRozan (11) looks on during a NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls on January 7, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan left Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics with a quadriceps strain.

DeRozan collapsed to the floor in the third quarter while driving on Al Horford from the left elbow.

Replay shows that DeRozan clipped the inside of his right foot against Horford’s left foot before falling to the floor.

DeRozan remained on the floor for several moments in obvious pain and was called for a traveling violation. He briefly returned to the game, but exited to the locker room shortly thereafter.

He walked on his own to the Bulls tunnel. The Bulls then quickly announced that he had sustained a right quadriceps strain and would not return to the game. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately clear.

DeRozan, 34, has experienced a career resurgence in Chicago since joining the Bulls last season following a three-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs. He made his fifth career All-Star team in 2022 as the Bulls made their first playoff appearance since 2017. In 40 games this season, he’s averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal while shooting 50.4% from the floor.

The Bulls have struggled to regain last season’s playoff form in a 19-21 start that was good for ninth-place in the East entering Monday’s game. If DeRozan misses extended time, he’ll join injured point guard Lonzo Ball, who hasn’t played this season with a lingering knee injury that sidelined him for the second half of last season and the playoffs.