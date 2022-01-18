Reps. Jim Langevin (D-RI) and Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday that they will not seek reelection in November, becoming the 27th and 28th House Democrats who will not be back in the chamber after the midterm elections.

Langevin — who was first elected to his seat in 2000, having previously served as Rhode Island’s Secretary of State and as a state representative — announced his decision in an op-ed published in The Providence Journal, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his loved ones.

“I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is time for me to chart a new course, which will allow me to stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends,” he wrote. “And while I don’t know what’s next for me just yet, whatever I do will always be in service of Rhode Island.”

Langevin, the first quadriplegic elected to Congress after he was paralyzed as a teen in an accidental shooting, currently serves as a senior member on the House Committee on Armed Services and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., announced he will not seek reelection in this year’s midterms. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Rhode Island Democrat’s announcement comes months after he vowed to seek reelection, even if the Ocean State lost a House seat in redistricting and he was forced to challenge Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) in a primary.

“Nobody wants to run as a House Democrat because their majority is doomed.” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement reacting to Langevin’s announcement.

McNerney, 70, was first elected to his Sacramento-area seat in 2012 and currently sits on the powerful House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

The California Democrat thanked his staff and highlighted their work in helping secure the creation of a veteran’s health center facility in San Joaquin County during his tenure in a series of tweets announcing his retirement.

“I am grateful for the love and support of my family, who have been by my side throughout this journey. I could not have done this without them,” McNerney wrote. “I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve.”

“Jerry McNerney is making the smart decision to quit instead of watching Democrats lose their majority,” NRCC spokeswoman Torunn Sinclair reacted.

Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., will also not seek reelection, making it 28 House Dems who will run again for the lower chamber. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Of the 28 House Democrats who have announced they will not run for reelection, 20 are retiring from public life. Another four are running for the US Senate, while the remaining four are seeking other elected office. Thirteen House Republicans have also announced they will not contest their seats in November.

Republicans need to pick up a net of six seats to regain the majority in the lower chamber.