Deluxe Acquires German Dubbing Studio CSC – The Hamden Journal

Deluxe Media has acquired German dubbing outfit Creative Sound Conception Studio (CSC), which will be rebranded as Deluxe Germany and expand its facilities for existing and new customers in the growing space.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Deluxe provides localization content production and distribution services to studios and distributors globally.

Hamburg-based CSC, founded in 1989, is a leading dubbing studio in the country with about 85 clients. This is a business that’s in demand as content is increasingly produced locally and distributed globally in multiple languages.

The deal gives Deluxe “an expanded footprint and capacity to meet growing market demand,” said Chris Reynolds, the company’s EVP and GM of worldwide localization and fulfillment. He said it will continue to expand its owned and operated footprint organically and through acquisitions.

Deluxe currently has dubbing studios in Los Angeles, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona. It’s made seven acquisitions since it was acquired by Tom Gores’ Platinum Equity in 2020.

In June, Deluxe and film services company Motion Picture Solutions entered into a joint venture after Deluxe acquired 50% of Netherlands-based film delivery firm Gofilex.

Earlier, it acquired Sony NMS and Sundog Media Toolkit as it focuses on cloud automation and systems innovation.

The company also recently named former Netflix Korea exec Samantha Kim to the role of Managing Director, Business Development, APAC.