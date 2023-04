Shares of



Delta Air Lines



were rising Thursday after the carrier said the outlook for its second quarter was “strong.”

Delta (ticker: DAL) rose 3% in premarket trading. The company missed expectations for adjusted earnings in the first three months of the year, reporting 25 cents a share compared with expectations of 29 cents. Revenue was $12.8 billion. Adjusted revenue, Delta said, was $11.8 billion. Analysts expected $12 billion.