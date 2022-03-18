Delta Might Buy 737 MAX Jets. That Would Be a Big Win for Boeing.

Text size





Delta shares are down about 28% from their 52-week highs. Investors are waiting for air traffic to recover from the pandemic.

Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images









Delta Air Lines



is considering an order of 100 737 MAX jets from





Boeing

,

Reuters reported Friday. That would be a nice win for the commercial aerospace giant, so investors are looking favorably at the news.





Boeing



(ticker: BA) stock was up about 0.8% in recent trading Friday, while Delta stock rose 1.6%. The



S&P 500

was up about 0.3%. The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

was down about 0.2%.