Delta Inks New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Agreement With Gevo

3 High-Growth Stocks Hitting Fresh 52-Week Highs

Looking ahead, Wall Street’s titans see tighter market conditions putting restraints on forward growth. The culprit isn’t so much consumer price inflation as it is high asset valuations after a 20-month bull run. Or, as Goldman Sachs noted, ‘all major asset classes [are expensive] relative to history.’ In this environment, with markets running hot, there’s simply limited upside remaining for 2022, despite the turndown that started the year. So what to do? For investors seeking the best portfolio