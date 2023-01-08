Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (and the Solution Is Free)

Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (and the Solution Is Free)

by

Every airline has its own identity. Which is to say, it has its set of values, and is devoted to messaging that will get consumers to associate it with a few key traits.

Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. (Lately it’s better known for stranding people over the holidays, ruining Christmas and lighting money on fire.) 