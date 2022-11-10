Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen begs for free lawyer

The man accused of murdering two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, has written a letter to the court begging for a public defender because he can’t afford to hire a lawyer.

“I, Richard M. Allen, hereby throw myself at the mercy of the court. I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available,” he wrote in the letter to Carroll Circuit Court obtained by the Journal & Courier.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams on Feb. 13, 2017.

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen, 50, is pictured in a new mugshot following his Oct. 26 arrest on murder charges. Indiana Department of Correction

The bodies of the two friends were found a day after they had vanished while hiking.

Grainy footage recovered from Libby’s phone showed a man walking near the place where the girls were last seen alive and saying the phrase: “down the hill.”

Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26 and he was ordered jailed without bond.

Allen, a married dad of two CVS technician, wrote that his wife has stopped working for “her personal safety” in the wake of his arrest.

Footage taken from Libby’s phone showed a man walking on a bridge near where the girls were last seen.

Indiana State Police

Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017. Facebook

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself,” Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

“I also did not realize what my wife and I’s immediate financial situation was going to be,” he wrote. “We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety.”

A memorial for Libby German and Abby Williams near where their bodies were discovered. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Allen did not elaborate on the threats to his wife’s safety.

“Again, I throw myself at the mercy of the court. Please provide me whatever assistance you may,” he pleaded.

Allen entered a not guilty plea at his initial hearing last month. Evidence against the suspect has been temporarily sealed.

A hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 22 to decide whether to unseal the probable cause affidavit related to Allen’s arrest.