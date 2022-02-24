Text size





Dell Technologies posted better-than-expected quarterly sales, though profits were below Street estimates due a higher-than-expected tax rate, offering fresh evidence of continued strong demand for personal computers from both corporate and consumer customers.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 28, the PC, server and storage provider posted revenue of $28 billion, up 16% from a year ago, and at the high end of the company’s guidance range of $27 billion to $28 billion. The consensus call on Wall Street was that revenue would be $27.4 billion.

Dell (ticker: DELL) reported non-GAAP profits of $1.72 a share, falling short of both the range of $1.85 to $2.05 management had told investors to expect, and the Street consensus forecast of $1.95 a share.

The EPS shortfall reflected “a higher than anticipated effective tax rate in the quarter” of 39.6%, up from 26.7% a year earlier, the company said. Dell said that the tax issue accounted for 19 cents a share of the earnings miss, and that on an adjusted basis, the result would have been within the company’s guidance range.

Dell’s Client Solutions Group—the PC business—had revenue of $17.3 billion in the quarter, up 26%, and above the consensus call for $16.9 billion among analysts tracked by





FactSet

.

That includes 30% growth in commercial PCs, to $12.9 billion, and 16% growth in consumer PCs, to $4.4 billion. Growth was slightly slower than in the October quarter, when the business had 35% growth, driven by 40% growth in commercial PC revenue.

The Infrastructure Solutions Group, which sells hardware to enterprise customers, had revenue of $9.2 billion in the quarter, up 3% from a year earlier, and slightly ahead of Street estimates. Server and networking revenue was $4.7 billion, up 7% from a year earlier, while storage revenues were about flat at $4.5 billion. Dell noted that ISG orders in the quarter were up 17% and that shortages of components like microcontrollers and network interface cards slowed the company’s ability to meet demand. That’s a similar pattern to the one Cisco Systems (CSCO) showed in the latest quarter, with orders outstripping supply.

For the fiscal year ended in January, Dell had revenue of $101.2 billion, up 17%, with non-GAAP profits of $6.22 a share, up 27% from $4.88 a share in fiscal 2021. Full year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $9.7 billion, up 12%.

The company noted that it paid down a net $16.5 billion of debt in the latest fiscal year. Dell has been using most of its free cash flow in recent years to reduce its indebtedness, but has also recently begun to return cash to holders in the form of stock repurchases. The company bought back $660 million of stock in the January quarter and another $248 million so far this quarter.

“Last year we achieved a number of milestones that unleashed shareholder value. We generated cash flow of $10.3 billion, achieved investment grade rating and spun-off





VMware

,

” Dell CFO Tom Sweet said in a statement. “We remain focused on executing our strategy to consolidate and modernize our core and build new growth engines that enable our customers’ multi-cloud future while delivering shareholder value.”

In Thursday’s regular session, Dell shares were off 2.4%, to $55.41.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at [email protected]

