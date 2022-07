Dellavedova works out for Kings, eyeing NBA comeback

Matthew Dellavedova spent last season playing for Melbourne United in Australia’s NBL, but at age 32 the nine-year NBA veteran is eyeing a comeback in the USA.

Dellavedova worked out for the Kings in Las Vegas this week, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

He’s not the only veteran guard getting a workout with the Kings.

As McMenamin notes, the connection — and potential advantage for Dellavedova — is that new Kings’ coach Mike Brown coached him in Cleveland back in the second LeBron James era.

If Dellavedova is healthy — he was limited to 13 games his last season in the NBA — and is being his pesky, scrappy self, it still will be tough for him to crack the Kings’ guard rotation. De’Aaron Fox starts at the point with Davion Mitchell behind him, while at the two there are Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Terence Davis.

That said, the Kings have 12 players under contract and appear to be looking for one more deep bench guard at the league minimum. Dellavedova at least got his foot in the door.

