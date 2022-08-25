Dell Stock Drops After Computer Maker Posts Mixed Results

Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies (DELL) late Thursday delivered mixed results for its fiscal second quarter. Dell stock fell in extended trading.







The Round Rock, Texas-based company earned an adjusted $1.68 a share on sales of $26.4 billion in the quarter ended July 29. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Dell earnings of $1.64 a share on sales of $26.5 billion. In the year-earlier period, Dell earned $2.24 a share on sales of $26.13 billion.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Dell stock sank 7.6% to 44.25. During the regular session Thursday, Dell stock rose 2.8% to close at 47.90.

Earnings report details to follow.

Dell Stock Ranks Second In Group

Dell stock ranks second out of 13 stocks in IBD’s computer hardware and peripherals industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

But Dell stock has a middling IBD Composite Rating of 64 out of 99. IBD’s Composite Rating is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

