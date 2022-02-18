Delilah Belle Hamlin marks 6 months of sobriety after accidental overdose

Delilah Belle Hamlin is celebrating a sobiety milestone. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for White Claw Hard Seltzer)

Delilah Belle Hamlin is marking six months of sobriety.

The 23-year-old model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared the update on social media Wednesday. The news follows her admission that she suffered an accidental overdose last year and went to rehab for Xanax dependency.

“I’m six months sober!” she said in a celebratory Instagram Stories post. A heart graphic noted the six-month milestone.

Things have turned around for Delilah after a very rough 2021. In November, she shared in a 28-minute video that she sought treatment for Xanax dependency after accidentally overdosing on prescription drugs.

She explained that last spring, she was struggling with Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS), Epstein-Barr virus, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain and five different tick-borne illnesses. Those ailments were in addition to migraines and panic attacks associated with her obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Delilah sought treatment from a psychiatrist who, she claimed, overprescribed medication to her. She was taking Xanax, Propranolol, steroids, anti-viral medications and antibiotics, in addition to supplements was already using.

As a result, “My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to, at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol,” she explained. “I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

That scare led to her getting in-patient treatment at an Arizona facility. She was guided to “come down from Xanax,” she said, explaining, “I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on [Xanax] because of how much the doctor had prescribed me.”

Delilah is the older child of Rinna and Harry. In a December social media post, she called out her parents saying they should have to “pay for my trauma therapy.” Her younger sister, Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, made headlines for a brief romance with Kardashian character Scott Disick.

As for Delilah, she recently went through her own breakup, with Love Island‘s Eyal Booker, after two years of dating. She also recently moved into a new apartment.