Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer, Release Date Set – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for returning Indian anthology series Delhi Crime. Season 2 of the drama is due to premiere globally on August 26. Check it out above.

The first season of the police-procedural thriller originally hit the streamer in 2019, winning an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Shefali Shah stars as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, aka ‘Madam Sir,’ who is back with her trusted team as a series of ghastly murders in Delhi keeps them on their toes. With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make some tough choices. Will the Delhi Police force manage to track down these ruthless criminals in time?

The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.



Created by Richie Mehta and produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, Delhi Crime Season 2 is inspired by true events and is directed by showrunner Tanuj Chopra. Writers are Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh and Virat Basoya.

Says Chopra, “This season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We’ll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices… be it procedural or emotional.”

Adds Shah, “I love every character I’ve played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I’m so proud of the role and Delhi Crime as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it’s fulfilling to portray roles like these. This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can’t wait for the audience to watch it.”

Here’s the new poster: