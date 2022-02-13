Delaware couple Angel Toran, Ny’Jier Murphy arrested for death of baby buried in yard

A Delaware couple was arrested for the murder of their 5-month-old baby, who they buried in the backyard after keeping her birth secret from authorities, cops said.

Angel Toran, 22, and her fiancé Ny’Jier Murphy, 24, never reported the birth of their baby girl to the state after Toran delivered at her Magnolia home in April 2021, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The baby died from malnourishment in September and was buried in the yard, cops said. Her death, like her birth, wasn’t officially reported but a tipster called authorities to say a baby might have died at the home.

Police and child services conducted a welfare check on Oct. 10, observing Murphy with a concealed Glock 19 9mm in a holster. Murphy didn’t have a permit to carry the weapon, state police said. On Oct. 11, the baby’s body was exhumed and found in an autopsy to have “succumbed to medical issues associated with malnourishment,” cops sad.

The couple was arrested and charged on Thursday. Murphy briefly resisted arrest before being taken into custody, according to the news release.

Ny’Jier Murphy, Toran’s fiancé, was also taken into custody. Delaware Police said the baby died from malnourishment and was buried in Murphy and Toran’s yard. Delaware State Police

Toran was slapped with a charge of murder by abuse or neglect and remains jailed on $260,000 cash bail. Murphy is facing the same charge with other charges likely, cops said. He is being held on $270,000 bail.

Locals were left shaken by the news of the baby’s death and her parents’ arrest.

“I was shocked when I read the report,” Krupa Patel told The Delaware News Journal, describing the accused couple as “very nice kids.”

“I said ‘no, they wouldn’t do that.’ Something’s not right. I don’t think they would let their baby starve.”