Del Webb is gearing up for the opening of new active adult community

Del Webb Oak Creek’s lakefront amenity center is nestled along the centerpiece 38-acre lake and will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor venues for recreation, leisure, wellness and community-wide events.

Whether downsizing or upsizing, Del Webb Oak Creek’s three home collections cater to individual preferences, offering 1,405 to just over 3,000 square feet of living space.

The three-bedroom, three-bath Stellar offers 2,483 square feet of living space, a sizeable portion of it dedicated to the open kitchen, café and gathering room.

Del Webb, the nation’s pioneer of active adult communities, is getting ready to introduce its vibrant, resort-inspired lifestyle to North Fort Myers. Del Webb Oak Creek located one mile west of I-75, close to Southwest Florida’s beaches and attractions, opens for sales in summer 2022 and will offer 900+ new-construction single-family homes surrounded by a tapestry of sparkling lakes, nature preserves, mature wooded hammocks, and a six-acre amenity campus.

“We’re excited to introduce Del Webb Oak Creek to the area, a special community offering a new way of living, not just a place to live,” said Richard McCormick, area president of PulteGroup’s Florida Divisions. “Residents will experience our unparalleled commitment to an active, engaging and neighborly lifestyle in a beautiful, amenity-filled setting. Homebuyers also benefit from Del Webb’s 70-year history of building homes designed for how they live today with the features that matter the most.”

Del Webb Oak Creek is well underway with land development and a five-home model park, with sales commencing this summer. The new gated community offers a dozen new home designs and homesites overlooking 80 acres of lakes and more than 90 acres of preserves.

Drawing inspiration from nearby Gulf of Mexico beaches, Del Webb Oak Creek is located off Bayshore Road and features a casual coastal ambience with welcoming entry monumentation, palm trees and tropical landscaping greeting future residents.

As the heart of Del Webb Oak Creek’s active social lifestyle, the lakefront amenity center nestled along the centerpiece 38-acre lake, will offer a variety of indoor and outdoor venues for recreation, leisure, wellness and community-wide events.

The six-acre campus will feature a grand clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, a movement studio for exercise classes, a catering kitchen, and community and activity rooms. A separate full-service poolside bar and grill offers casual daytime and dinner fare, open-air and patio dining and additional seating under the adjacent tiki hut. Poolside destinations include a fire pit lounge area and heated spa overlooking the lake, and chaise lounges and seating areas immersed in palms and tropical landscaping.

Story continues

The community also has eight pickleball courts and three bocce ball courts. A full-time onsite lifestyle director plans a year-round calendar of community clubs, classes, outings and events.

“Del Webb is the country’s leading builder of new homes and communities for active adults for a reason – we understand the lifestyle discerning adults want for this chapter of their lives,” said McCormick. “They want resort-style living and they deserve to feel like they’re on vacation every day. They want a quality home personalized to them with an industry-leading warranty. Del Webb Oak Creek offers a tremendous value with competitive pricing.”

The community’s 12 home designs offer options and features which can be tailored to the individual homebuyer. Open-concept floor plans, designed to enhance time with friends and neighbors, blend gathering rooms, spacious kitchens and cafés that flow to lanais embracing Southwest Florida’s sought-after outdoor lifestyle.

Whether downsizing or upsizing, Del Webb Oak Creek’s three home collections cater to individual preferences, offering 1,405 to just over 3,000 square feet of living space with two to four bedrooms, two to four-and-a-half bathrooms and two- and three-car garages. Homes feature a variety of exterior elevations and color schemes, and spacious owner’s suites with large walk-in closets and zero-entry showers in the well-appointed bathrooms. Spacious kitchens offer sizable kitchen islands, plenty of storage, and personalized finishes for flooring, cabinetry, countertops and backsplashes. Flex rooms provide spaces for a den, an additional bedroom, home office or hobby room, and so much more. Options built into each layout give buyers the opportunity to extend lanais or build custom pools and spas.

Five fully decorated model homes will showcase the Del Webb difference, highlighting the variety of finishes and features available in the on-site design center at Del Webb Oak Creek. The models, sales center and design gallery will open in summer 2022.

The model park includes the two-bedroom, two-bath Contour design showcasing 1,405 square feet under air, a two-car garage and a quaint front porch.

The Mystique model home features just over 2,000 square feet of living space with an open gathering room, kitchen and café flowing to an extended wrap-around lanai overlooking a pool, raised spa and a wall with a sheer-descent waterfall.

The 1,943-square-foot Palmary model offers two-bedrooms, two-baths, a flex room and a two-car garage. Its welcoming outdoor areas include an inviting front porch and covered lanai set up as a lounge area with seating and a bar overlooking a sparkling pool.

The three-bedroom, three-bath Stellar offers 2,483 square feet of living space, a sizeable portion of it dedicated to the open kitchen, café and gathering room. Indoor spaces connect seamlessly to the lanai and custom pool through one of Del Webb’s most popular options, zero-corner sliding glass doors. The owner’s suite of the Stellar offers an oversized walk-in closet, while the other two guest suites are positioned for privacy on opposite ends of the home.

Representing the largest home design at Del Webb Oak Creek, the Renown model showcases more than 2,800 square feet under air, three-bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a powder bath, pool bath, and flex room. Generously sized rooms enhance the openness of its gathering room, kitchen and dining area, and the zero-corner slider connection to the lanai and custom pool.

As a national brand of PulteGroup, Del Webb Oak Creek benefits from Pulte’s dedication to building environmentally and owner-friendly homes. Pulte received the Florida Green Building Coalition’s top honor as 2020 Builder of the Year, recognizing the company’s commitment to green-building standards, sustainability, energy efficiency and healthier homes. Pulte completed more FGBC-certified single-family homes in 2020 than any other builder in the state, with more than half receiving the highest level of certification.

Located off Bayshore Road just a mile west of I-75 in North Fort Myers, Del Webb Oak Creek is close to Southwest Florida’s renowned beaches, top-rated healthcare, airports in Fort Myers and Punta Gorda and the area’s array of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, including the historic downtown of the Fort Myers River District.

For more information about Del Webb Oak Creek, visit www.DelWebbOakCreek.com, sign up for the Interest List, or call 239-356-0417.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Del Webb is gearing up for the opening of new active adult community