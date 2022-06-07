Dekanalog Acquires ‘Streetwise’, ‘Anatolian Leopard’ & ‘Fugue’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Dekanalog has picked up Streetwise, Anatolian Leopard and Fugue, three buzzy international films.

The outfit, which launched in 2020 to focus on shopping international films to U.S. audiences, has taken global rights to the trio and plans to launch them within the calendar year.

Cannes favourite Streetwise is a Chinese film from Jiazuo Na and follows Dongzi, a small-town debt collector trying to pay off his sick father’s hospital bill.

Anatolian Leopard charts the relationship between a lonely manager and neglected female officer who form an unlikely bond at Turkey’s oldest zoo, involving themselves in an absurd charade that spins out of control, while Agnieszka Smoczynska’s Fugue tells of a mother who suffers memory loss and returns to her family looking familiar but behaving like a stranger.

The trio have all performed well with critics.

The Streetwise deal was negotiated by Sebastien Chesneau on behalf of Cercamon and George Schmalz of Dekanalog, Anatolian Leopard was negotiated by Fiorella Moretti on behalf of Luxbox and Schmalz and Fugue by Virginie Devesa on behalf of Alpha Violet and Schmalz.

The Hamden Journal revealed last year that industry veteran Schmalz, who founded Dekanalog with Elijah Drenner and Lysa Le, had departed to join North American arthouse distributor Kino Lorber.