DeJuan Rogers talks Belleville, new opportunities, and Michigan

It has been a roller coaster the last few months from DeJuan Rogers. His boss and mentor removed from Belleville high school, leaving him in charge of a difficult situation. Rogers would lead his team to a state championship and earn himself a permanent promotion. But another opportunity was on the horizon and now Rogers is heading to Tiffin to coach defensive backs at the college level.

Just before the MHSAA football playoffs were to begin, Jermain Crowell was suspended and removed as head coach at Belleville. Rogers, the defensive coordinator, and the assistant head coach was named the interim head coach heading into the playoffs. A difficult situation, but one Rogers is grateful for.

“My time at Belleville. there’s nothing I would change,” said Rogers. “I was able to add value to myself coming in as a DB coach, special teams, then DC, then assistant head coach, and then eventually becoming the head coach and still being able to overcome everything that was against us at that time. There’s been a lot of blood sweat and tears.”

Rogers didn’t want it to come this way, Crowell was a mentor grooming him to become a head coach, but he was grateful for the opportunity to lead Belleville. He was all in on turning the program into a dynasty, but just like he is developing kids and getting ready for the next step, he had to consider the same for himself.

“I really don’t want to leave but at the same time, I have to keep elevating. Doing the best thing for me too.”

Rogers, who is a Detroit native who played at Cass Tech, knows the value the relationships they have can bring.

“I was able to help and develop guys. I’m gonna miss the kids for the most part. But with me jumping to the college world I can add more value, and be able to come back and recruit guys. That holds more weight than just being your high school coach.”

While at Belleville, Rogers has gone on visits with his kids. Connecting with coaches Steve Clinkscale and Mike Hart at Michigan, two coaches who recruited him when he was a player in high school and offered him a scholarship. There have always been rumors of a disconnect between Michigan and Belleville, in the brief time under Rogers that couldn’t have seemed farther from the truth. He says Belleville will be in good hands, and things with Michigan will be great.

“It’s gonna be a good vibe, they will be welcomed into the school. For the kids it’s non-negotiable.”

Rogers says Michigan has everything going right for them, winning on the field, and being on the national map, but what stands out, is the relationships. Why wouldn’t a kid at Belleville be interested?

“It’s always good to get love from your hometown school. They’re gonna have a shot at the national championship. You have a chance to play for a contender and it’s right up the street. What stands out is the people. They have some great guys, some great recruiters.”

Michigan is heavily recruiting 2025 QB Bryce Underwood and 2024 LB Jeremiah Beasely. The two stars return to Belleville next season, they will have a new head coach, but Rogers says to expect more of the same.

“There’s enough there to win it again. We’ve done a good job developing guys.”

For now, Rogers is on to the next opportunity, but it surely won’t be his last. He is focused on making an impact in every role he takes, making his players better while improving himself. He has aspirations, and it won’t be shocking to see Rogers back around these parts someday in the future in a big-time role. An up and rising coach, with his focus on all the right things. He’s leaving Belleville after a short sting, but he’s leaving it, and the players, better than when he started.