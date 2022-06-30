Dejounte Murray wasn’t going to sign extension with San Antonio

However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Spurs decided to part ways with Murray because it was inevitable that they’d lose the 25-year-old. “He and his agent, Rich Paul, made it known that he was not going to extend his contract with the Spurs this summer,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast.

Behind the scenes of the Hawks’ pursuit of All-Star G Dejounte Murray, the Knicks’ actual interest, the pressure on ATL to make a move, monitoring BKN and what’s next for the Hawks who got their costar for Trae.

If you’re trading an All-Star 25 year old point guard for three middle-to-late first-round picks, you better nail at least two of them.

Even then, “nail” probably equates to solid rotation player.

Trading Dejounte Murray for what MIGHT be two rotation players is just bad. – 9:16 PM

New: The Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray today with a lot of draft picks. Could the #Celtics have realistically topped their offer with a Spurs team that’s looking to rebuild? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:03 PM

New for @The Athletic : Understanding the Dejounte Murray deal, how a rebuilding team ends up trading a 25-year-old All-Star, and why both teams had to do it.

Dejounte Murray was one of the Spurs’ greatest developmental triumphs. The decision to trade him was cold.

And sad.

And the right thing to do.

Why the Spurs moved on, and why Gregg Popovich is on board with a rebuild:

I wrote about the Dejounte Murray trade through the lens of the Kawhi Leonard trade the Spurs should’ve made four years ago.

On San Antonio finally committing to a path, Victor Wembanyama, and the most valuable thing teams get when they trade their stars.

Last Thursday, Dejounte Murray continued what has been an annual tradition and was among the first to text a welcome to the Spurs’ three new draft picks.

A week later, he is on his way to Atlanta.

On a Spurs’ rebuild that just got real:

Dejounte Murray compared to the 2022 Hawks:

— More PPG than everyone but Trae

— More RPG than everyone but Capela

— More APG than everyone but Trae

— More SPG than everyone

— More FTM than everyone but Trae

— More triples-doubles than everyone combined

Big move for Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/ShpEs8ouLY – 7:39 PM

Points created out of ball screens during the 2021-22 #NBA regular season:

2189 Trae Young

1739 Luka Doncic

1513 Chris Paul

1450 DeMar DeRozan

1372 Dejounte Murray – 6:45 PM

– Why did the Spurs move Murray?

– What will the Spurs do with their cap space now? – 6:42 PM

Back for one final free agency/trade preview with @Britt Robson, along with some more thoughts on the new rookies

– What does the Prince signing signal?

– The Beasley + Nowell dynamic

– A pretty full roster already

– Some now-outdated Dejounte Murray talk

With Dejounte Murray on the way out, it leaves Lonnie Walker as the Spurs’ longest-tenured player.

Assuming Walker departs this summer as well, that mantle falls to Keldon Johnson. Just a total rebuild. – 6:33 PM

Dejounte Murray has grown into a leader and All Star in San Antonio, and many who bleed Silver and Black are going to be pretty torn up about losing him.

If you’re asking why the Spurs would trade their best player, here’s what it boils down to:

The smoke around Gobert and the Hawks certainly seems to have died down, though its worth noting that Capela, Collins, Huerter, and Hunter, all the names discussed in a potential Hawks/Jazz swap, remain in Atlanta despite their trade for DeJounte Murray. – 6:28 PM

Woj, on Sportscenter:

“But Atlanta, listen, they’re not done dealing yet. They still have been engaged on John Collins. Fundamentally, there are going to be some more changes in Atlanta, but they’re pretty excited about the idea of Dejounte Murray joining Trae Young.” – 6:19 PM

“That is a massive coup for Travis Schlenk and the Atlanta Hawks.”

@termineradio and @Eddie Johnson love the Hawks blockbuster deal for Dejounte Murray.

#TrueToAtlanta | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ncEz6nVhKL – 6:12 PM

Trae Young wanted Dejounte Murray.

The Knicks wanted Dejounte Murray. pic.twitter.com/t0qPgOcHlr – 6:08 PM

Spurs took Dejounte Murray with the 29th pick in the 2016 draft. He turned into an All-Star and made 2nd team All-Defense in 2017-18. He’s posted 5th-most VORP + 11th-most Win Shares in that class. Then they traded him for 2 unprotected 1sts, an unprotected swap, and another 1st. – 6:01 PM

Not for nothing, Atlanta just out a ton of eggs in this basket. That’s a ton of draft equity to give up for Dejounte Murray, as good as he is. You usually see these types of deals for stars/superstars. But DJ’s value is what the market says it is. – 6:00 PM

Are Dejounte Murray and Trae Young the best backcourt in the NBA? – 5:57 PM

Someone explain to me why the Spurs traded Dejounte Murray after he helped lead my fantasy team to the title ? – 5:49 PM

A Trae Young-Dejounte Murray partnership doesn’t sound like a great fit on paper but I’m curious to see if they make it work. Love Murray. Surprised San Antonio didn’t see him as a piece to build around but maybe Spurs knew he’d be tough to re-sign long-term. Full rebuild in SA – 5:47 PM

This 💩 just got real

Let’s get busy my Brotha😤

@Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/D9DBBvtGml – 5:47 PM

Leon Rose lauded his 11 first round picks in seven years but doesn’t use them for Dejounte Murray.

The Spurs All-Star is headed to the Hawks. – 5:45 PM

BREAKING: Spurs are trading PG Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for three future first round draft picks, a future pick swap and Danilo Galinari, per multiple outlets. Murray has been with the Spurs for six seasons and is coming off a career year and All-Star appearance. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/08Fzl7xPun – 5:45 PM

The Pelicans got 2 firsts and 2 first round swaps for Jrue Holiday.

The Spurs got 3 firsts and 1 first round swap for Dejounte Murray. pic.twitter.com/cZxrnsjgj4 – 5:40 PM

As I informed my Subtexters — and Cavs Insiders — I asked a source close to the Dejounte Murray situation yesterday if #Cavs were “in on Murray” still and I was told, “No.” – 5:37 PM

League source confirms that draft picks and pick swap in ’25, ’26, and ’27 from Atlanta to San Antonio in the Dejounte Murray trade are completely unprotected. – 5:32 PM

The reality of the Dejounte Murray trade for San Antonio is this:

If the Spurs win the 2023 Draft Lottery and pick Victor Wembanyama, it’s the best trade in franchise history.

If they are picking anywhere other than No. 1… TBD, let’s see where their pick and Atlanta’s end up. – 5:30 PM

Trae Young got his wish with Dejounte Murray arriving to the Hawks in a trade with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/AdwVnbSNtY – 5:30 PM

I’m told Trae Young is “ecstatic” to have Dejounte Murray join the Hawks’ backcourt with the organization believing the star pairing will unlock another level of Young’s game. – 5:29 PM

Can confirm Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. Spurs getting Gallinari plus three future first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap opportunity. – 5:29 PM

How far can this team go?

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela pic.twitter.com/6rYTIoATEL – 5:26 PM

Players to average 20 points and 8 assists this past season:

Luka Doncic

Darius Garland

James Harden

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

Young and Murray are now teammates.

Murray also led the league in total steals. – 5:25 PM

Dejounte Murray will unlock a better version of Trae Young if Trae embraces playing off-ball with more effort in screen and handoff actions plus relocations within the flow of the offense. No more hands on knees resting at the logo. Young has it in him to be a constant threat. – 5:24 PM

If you don’t think Dejounte Murray is good enough to be the best player on a contending team, but is good enough to thwart the tank, you do this deal as San Antonio. And if you think Dejounte Murray is good enough to be the second-best player on a contender, you do it as Atlanta. – 5:23 PM

Full deal for the Hawks-Spurs trade of Dejounte Murray:

Hawks get Dejounte Murray

Spurs get Danilo Gallinari, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round pick, 2026 swap and 2023 Charlotte protected first. – 5:23 PM

sportando.basketball/en/atlanta-tra… – 5:22 PM

With Dejounte Murray going to Atlanta, Hawks a much better team than the one that lost in first round to Heat. East continues to grow stronger. – 5:21 PM

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray will be weird but fascinating and fun. – 5:19 PM

Sources: The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks and a draft swap. – 5:18 PM

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. – 5:16 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

sportando.basketball/en/hawks-knick… – 4:55 PM

Momentum is building toward an imminent Dejounte Murray trade, league sources say. Known suitors are the Hawks, Knicks and Timberwolves.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:43 PM

The Knicks have 11 first-round picks over the next seven drafts and have cleared $30 million in cap space. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:42 PM

One way to convince skeptical Spurs fans about the wisdom of a Dejounte Murray trade would be to negotiate the terms with the New York Knicks. – 3:36 PM

Brunson is already a fait accompli — and can confirm Knicks interest in Dejounte Murray — as reported by @Marc Stein last week and @Ian Begley today. Who wouldn’t be interested? Some execs think it’s a smoke screen. Murray has two years at $16m per left on his current deal. – 3:21 PM

A source confirmed the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Spurs, as @Marc Stein and @Ian Begley reported. – 3:00 PM

Knicks are among the teams who have expressed interest in trading for San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray, per sources: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:44 PM

As you might’ve guessed: No comments on the Dejounte Murray situation at Spurs practice. – 1:17 PM

The Knicks were reported as a possible Murray landing spot, but a source with knowledge of their discussions said they did not talk to San Antonio about him. Atlanta, meanwhile, was clearly determined to find another elite wing talent. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022

Windhorst said Murray was not discontent but knew he’d be worth more than what San Antonio could afford. “And that wasn’t really necessarily about the Spurs,” Windhorst said. “His contract is about $16 million on average. When you extend your contract, you’re limited into how much of a raise you can get. And it would’ve been probably below his market value as a 25-year-old All-Star. But he pretty much told them—he’s like, ‘I’m probably not going to extend next summer either.’” -via Bleacher Report / June 30, 2022

Then came the unnerving silence. Sources say the Spurs went quiet for an extended period early this week, with Hawks officials wondering internally if San Antonio might have been retreating from the possible deal or, perhaps, gaining momentum in trade talks elsewhere. Time was of the essence on the Hawks’ side, as Gallinari’s $21.45 million contract for this season was set to fully guarantee by Wednesday evening. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2022