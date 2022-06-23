Dejounte Murray to Atlanta in a trade involving John Collins?

San Antonio’s most significant discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks, in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, league sources told B/R. San Antonio and Atlanta have kicked around that deal concept at least dating back to the February trade deadline.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Draft Eve Trade Rumors: Dejounte Murray, John Collins projectspurs.com/draft-eve-trad… – 11:53 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

dejounte murray’s twitter use over the past ~36 hours and through tmw is something i will cherish forever – 11:17 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

If I was a team trying to trade John Collins, and everyone knew I was trying to trade him, I sure would want people to believe that a team was interested in trading an All Star for him. – 11:09 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Does John Collins get traded in the next 24 hours? What’s up with this Dejounte Murray rumor?! twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… – 10:54 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

New reporting from @Jake Fischer on the Spurs fielding trade offers for Dejounte Murray. https://t.co/OHFFMxvXcr pic.twitter.com/FVvBcALh5J – 10:49 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Atlanta and San Antonio have discussed a deal that would swap John Collins for Dejounte Murray, sources said. Spurs have told interests teams that moving Murray would require a “Jrue Holiday-like package.” More league-wide trade notes @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 10:18 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Does this affect John Collins’ trade market? – 6:26 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

I guess that leaves Sacramento for John Collins, then? – 6:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

John Collins in 2022:

16.2 PPG

7.8 RPG

1.8 APG

53/36/79%

The Hawks second leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mvPuz8klqt – 3:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Woj said John Collins is likely to be moved whether it’s draft night or later.

Multiple reporters have been reporting Collins is likely to be moved this offseason from Atlanta. – 10:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Bradley Beal, John Collins, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, Rudy Gobert, Mitchell Robinson, Kenny Atkinson and TRADES … all and more are featured in an emergency around-the-league notebook on a Tuesday: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-draft-fo… – 11:30 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The gaps that can be bridged between Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, what’s next for Charlotte after Kenny Atkinson’s about-face, more notes on John Collins, Sacramento, and other draft trade chatter, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10039… – 9:14 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

unless the available-star market is starkly different from what’s been reported/being talked about pre-draft, i don’t see how the hawks trade john collins *and* get better – 1:49 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Can Kings land Hawks big man John Collins without No. 4 overall pick?

kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/can-kings-la… – 12:37 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Report: Kings exploring trade for Hawks’ John Collins, but not for No. 4 pick in NBA draft. How would Collins fit, what would a deal look like and why would Atlanta do it?

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

A couple of Hawks-Suns tidbits on John Collins and Clint Capela from the latest Marc Stein newsletter: https://t.co/yihJzGcm20 pic.twitter.com/22LEoZqbSU – 12:10 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Ton of rumors in Shams’ latest piece. Shams says Kings are comfortable picking at 4 and McNair has talked with the Hawks about John Collins with no involvement of this years pick.

theathletic.com/3373269/2022/0… – 9:24 AM

Chris Kirschner: As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet. Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 23, 2022

Alex Kennedy: Hawks beat writer @Chris Kirschner confirms the John Collins/Dejounte Murray trade talks and says they are ongoing. However, sources told him that a deal isn’t close as of now. “It’s going to take quite a bit to land Dejounte, it’s not just John.” twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGl… -via Twitter @AlexKennedyNBA / June 23, 2022

The Spurs are fielding offers for Murray and have told multiple interested teams it would take a “Jrue Holiday-like package” for San Antonio to part with the 25-year-old floor general, setting a rough benchmark of three first-round picks for any suitor to pry Murray free. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022

Marc Stein: The Hawks are weighing a variety of scenarios as they pursue a John Collins trade in connection with Thursday’s draft, with a deal headlined by Collins and Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes among Atlanta’s prime options, league sources say. More of my latest: https://marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving-latest-more-trade-talk-727 -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 22, 2022