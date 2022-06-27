Dejounte Murray heading to Atlanta?

Zach Klein: In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many believe Hawks on verge of trading for San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray – However, it’s looking like John Collins is not part of deal. Would be Gallo & multiple 1st round picks. Spurs prepping for future & ’23 draft

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

One of my favorite things about Dejounte Murray maybe going to Atlanta is that pairing Trae Young with a high-usage limited shooting point guard basically forces him to start moving off of the ball. – 4:41 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

i would not trade dejounte murray. that is all. – 4:19 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

REPORT: Hawks and Spurs on the verge of exchanging Danilo Gallinari and picks for Dejounte Murray #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 20+ PPG and 9+ APG this season:

— Trae Young

— Dejounte Murray

— James Harden

👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/QkLSmoh7yO – 3:22 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

If I’m the Nets,, I offer Simmons 4 Dejounte Murray. And do whatever must be done 2 make it work within salary cap. Why would Spurs do that? According to source, they were prepared to do that 4 Ben in Feb. Morey was lone Sixers’ dissenter. Had juice 2 decide on Harden… – 7:02 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Wrote yesterday about why, even as the Spurs dream of Dejounte Murray spending an entire career in San Antonio, they can’t just hang up the phone on those asking about his trade availability. expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 6:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jeremy Sochan, left, says he’s already received a text from Dejounte Murray. “I feel like there’s a connection…I feel like he wants to help me out.” pic.twitter.com/UuAmB3iRaE – 12:36 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with the *cough* analytical @SethPartnow is live on @getcallin.

Conversation on Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, telling draft night stories, what Indiana and Atlanta have on the trade table, and more:

callin.com/link/bNkqwKxlgH – 6:47 PM

Clutch Points: The Spurs & Hawks continue to have discussions regarding a larger deal centered around Dejounte Murray and John Collins 👀 (via @Jake Fischer) pic.twitter.com/6EMeOsNha6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 26, 2022

“I know that Dejounte and Trae want to play together, or at least have interest in doing it,” Jake Fischer said. -via basketballnews.com / June 26, 2022

Paul Garcia: Jeremy Sochan said Dejounte Murray already texted him to welcome him to the team. The players said they’ll be connecting with the other Spurs players soon. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / June 25, 2022