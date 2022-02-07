Deion Sanders wonders what happened to the competition level at Pro Bowl

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, who played in eight Pro Bowls, had some criticism for the game while watching it on Sunday. He wanted to know what happened to the pride that players had for the game during his NFL career.

“Lord help me. I’m watching the @nfl Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. “We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME ! What Happened & When ?”

Sanders isn’t the only Pro Football Hall of Famer speaking out. Shannon Sharpe, who is now an analyst with Fox Sports, agreed with Sanders.

“Exactly. This was EMBARRASSING. NFL should do away with the gm, but keep the accolade of being selected to the pro bowl. #UNWATCHABLE,” wrote Sharp.

The AFC won the Pro Bowl 41-35 in Las Vegas. South Carolina State alum Darius Leonard scored on an interception return for touchdown. Kyler Murray threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first Pro Bowl since 2020, as the 2021 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

