Deion Sanders vs Eddie Robinson Jr isn’t over. How Jackson State football coach responded

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders had a unique response to Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. comments that Sanders wasn’t SWAC.

The response, “If I’m not SWAC, who is SWAC” is now on a Sanders’ sweatshirt. Sanders posted a video of him walking into a Tuesday meeting with the sweatshirt while his son, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video of the Tigers dancing to a remix of soundbites from the news conference.

This all started after the Tigers’ win over Alabama State on Saturday. During the postgame handshake, Robinson brushed off a hug from Deion Sanders. During his post-game news conference, Robinson cited the disrespect shown by Sanders throughout the week as the main reason there was no hug afterward. Robinson then claimed that he was SWAC while Sanders wasn’t.

Sanders responded by saying “If I’m not SWAC, who is SWAC?” three times. Other sources of frustration between the coaches was the lack of a pregame handshake, which was apparently due to the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 SWAC) showing up later than expected and Sanders walking through the Hornets pregame huddle and warmups.

