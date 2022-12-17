Deion Sanders says Jackson State star Travis Hunter is transferring to Colorado ‘real soon’

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders’ most notable recruiting win while at Jackson State was the signing of 5-star Travis Hunter last December.

Hunter, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 247Sports rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, spurned Florida State for the Tigers, then excelled in his freshman season.

On an Instagram chat earlier this week where Sanders answered questions from the comments section, Sanders said Hunter is close to joining him at Colorado as a transfer.

“When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day,” Sanders said. “What do you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y’all? What is wrong with y’all sometimes? Some of the stuff y’all say puzzles me, puzzles the heck out of me.”

Sanders and his staff are multi-tasking, to put it lightly. Sanders, hired as the Buffaloes’ coach on Dec. 3, will coach JSU in Saturday’s Celebration Bowl, and is continuing to recruit both traditionally and in the transfer portal. Sanders introduced his son, JSU starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as “our quarterback” during his introductory press conference at Colorado. Other JSU players could be following the Sanders family to Boulder.

That includes Hunter, the former 5-star recruit who played both ways in his freshman season at JSU. Hunter recorded 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense while catching 14 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns on offense in his freshman season that was limited by injuries.

Neither Hunter nor Shedeur Sanders have announced that they have entered the transfer portal. Players can enter the portal during this current window until Jan. 18, 2023.

