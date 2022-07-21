Deion Sanders rips decision to relocate Jackson State-Bethune Cookman game to Jacksonville

Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Deion Sanders wants maximum exposure for HBCU football in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, but blasted the decision to move Jackson State’s Oct. 15 road game against Bethune-Cookman to TIAA Bank Field — home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“That game upsets me,” Sanders said Thursday morning during a virtual press conference for SWAC Media Day. “Bethune-Cookman, what is their fan base? I’m trying to uplift the SWAC. … Their attendance is how many (fans) per game? You’re depending on our fan base to come fill it.

“I don’t think it makes sense. I would rather pay them to come to us.”

B-CU’s athletic department and the City of Jacksonville announced the game’s relocation on June 28, moving it from the refurbished, 10,000-seat Daytona Stadium to the NFL venue that seats more than 67,000.

The Wildcats’ average attendance last year was 5,322, including a homecoming sellout against Mississippi Valley State, according to university records.

Bethune Cookman University’s Que’shaun Byrd #5 runs for some yardage, Saturday October 9, 2021 against Mississippi Valley State.

Asked about Sanders’ comments, Bethune-Cookman head coach Terry Sims said, “Fans might not be happy about it, but it’s not my place to speak on it. I’m coaching a football team.”

Bethune-Cookman has played in Jacksonville before

Bethune-Cookman has played 53 prior games in Jacksonville, counting decades of games at the old Gator Bowl in the Gateway Classic series that stretched from 1946 to 2006. The series was discontinued in 2007.

B-CU holds a 29-23-21 all-time record in games played on the First Coast. Its last Duval County contest was a 30-29 loss to Southern on Sept. 2, 2006.

Jackson State went 11-2 last season and is the preseason favorite to repeat as champions in the SWAC’s East division.

Deion Sanders’ HBCU recruiting prowess

Sanders, a Hall of Fame cornerback, landed arguably the most high-profile recruiting class in HBCU history in 2022 — poaching five-star defensive back Travis Hunter from Florida State, and pulling a second stunner when four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman committed during the middle of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Sanders has made plenty of headlines this week alone, claiming that Jackson State is “already speaking about” conference realignment and that he plans to donate half of his salary to ensure the university’s football facilities renovations are completed on time.

He signed a four-year deal in 2020 worth a total of $1.2 million, or $300,000 per season.

Bethune-Cookman, meanwhile, is coming off a 2-9 campaign, including its first defeat to arch nemesis Florida A&M in a decade. The Wildcats. projected to finish fifth in the SWAC East, lost 42-12 to Jackson State last season in Mississippi.

