James McCann cropped 4/9/22

Mets C James McCann told reporters before Saturday’s game that he would undergo surgery “early this week” on his fractured left hamate.

“Caught me off guard, for sure,” McCann, whom the Mets placed Friday on the 10-day IL, said prior to New York’s 7:10 p.m. matchup with the Seattle Mariners. “It’s definitely not what I was expecting, especially the hamate. To this day, I still pass the strength test. It’s something we had kind of written off, as far as being a thing. It caught me off guard. Surprised. Definitely wasn’t expecting to be told I had a fractured bone.”

“We were just trying to confirm surgery, and we’re trying to get done quickly as possible ’cause it just speeds up the recovery process,” McCann added. “I would’ve loved to be able to do it (Friday), but that’s just not the nature of it. So we’re still finalizing which day, but it’ll be early this week that we get it taken care of.”

McCann, who turns 32 on June 13, last played in a game May 10 — the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals — with a 1-for-3 line and an RBI.

“I don’t know when it happened,” McCann said of the injury, which the Mets announced has a six-week recovery timeline. “The doctor said I’ve been dealing with it for a while. It finally just got to a point where the pain tolerance wasn’t — I just couldn’t do it anymore.

“Like I said the other day, I’d had some general soreness for a while there. It’d kind of come and go. … The typical hamate is a guy takes one swing and loses strength in his hand. That’s not really what happened to me. It just something that, over time, gradually occurred.”

In 21 games this season, McCann slashed .196/.266/.286 with one home run and six RBI.