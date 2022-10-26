Defense struggles again in blowout loss to Suns

What we learned as Dubs’ defense struggles in loss to Suns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — Why did so many people want to see the Warriors face the Phoenix Suns instead of the Dallas Mavericks last season in Western Conference Finals? Tuesday night showed us exactly why.

Not because of the final score, a 134-105 Warriors loss at Footprint Center, but because the intensity was felt from the opening tip. These teams truly wanted to beat each other. They made October basketball matter.

Now, however, the Warriors have fallen to 2-2 on the season with their two wins coming against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, and their two losses being against contenders in the Denver Nuggets and now the Suns.

Steph Curry scored 21 points and handed out eight assists, but he wasn’t consistent with his shot and went 7-for-17 from the field. Jordan Poole added 17 points, Andrew Wiggins gave the Warriors 16 and Draymond Green did a bit of everything with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. He also turned the ball over five times.

Before his beef with Devin Booker got him ejected in the third quarter, Klay Thompson again struggled mightily. He scored two points, the same number of technical fouls he was called for, shot 1-for-8 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Golden State returns home for a tough matchup Thursday night with the Miami Heat, and have plenty to clean up.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ loss in Phoenix.

Blow The Whistle

The chippiness between the Warriors and Suns started right from the opening tip. Sure, former Warrior Damion Lee now is in a Suns jersey, but it’s no secret that these two teams don’t like each other. The referees didn’t do them any favors, especially the road team.

In the first quarter alone, the Warriors were called for six fouls compared to three from the Suns. The Suns shot 12 free throws in those first 12 minutes, and the Warriors only took three. Overall the Suns (34) took twice as many free throws than the Warriors’ 17.

If there was a prediction to be made in that first quarter, it was that Draymond Green was bound to receive a technical foul. The next quarter, it happened. Steve Kerr joined him on the same possession, showing their frustrations, particularly Ed Malloy.

How wild was this one? Wiggins in the first quarter had a not-so-happy conversation with the refs that lasted longer than how much time he talks with the media after the game. Let’s take it another step.

Thompson’s ejection was more than out of character. That doesn’t mean he isn’t one of the most competitive players in the league. It means this literally was the first time Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game.

He made sure every second counted as he walked off the floor.

Between both teams, seven technical fouls were handed out — four on the Warriors and three on the Suns.

Early Hole

The Warriors’ last three games at least have been consistent. Just not in the way Kerr wants from his team.

After trailing 72-66 going into halftime, the Warriors now have allowed at least 70 points over the first half in their last three games. They allowed 70 to the Nuggets, 71 to the Kings and then Tuesday night’s 72 to the Suns. For how explosive their offense is, that can’t happen.

Actually, it never has happened. Don Nelson’s Warriors didn’t even let opposing teams drop 70 points on them in three consecutive first halves.

It all starts with the first quarter. The Warriors’ defense has been non-existent to open games since having their way with the Lakers in the season opener. Starting with their loss to the Nuggets, opposing teams have scored 40, 36 and 37 points on Golden State in the first frame over the past three games.

Between Curry, Poole and eventually Klay, the Warriors have scorers who can get hot in a hurry. Getting in these early holes isn’t helping, though.

Moody’s Minutes

For the second straight game, Moses Moody was one of the first players off the bench. Kerr will continue tinkering with rotations early in the season. Get used to this.

Moody has to play. The scouting report tends to point out how high his floor is. His ceiling looks to be highly underrated. The 20-year-old out of Arkansas can play.

Over 24 minutes, Moody scored 13 points and was the only Warrior with a positive plus-minus until the final few minutes. He also set a career-high with three blocks, all coming in the first half. Moody was diving for loose balls, driving to the basket and continues to look more comfortable shooting the 3-pointer.

The Warriors already trust him to showcase his fundamental game and do all the little things. The more he turns into a reliable scorer, the more he’ll play.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga was the lone Warrior who didn’t play in the first half. The rotations are constantly changing. We’ll see what happens next.

