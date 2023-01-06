Defense Stocks: TransDigm Battles Bear Market While Taking Aim At Buy Point

Geopolitical tensions in China and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have defense stocks like Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and General Dynamics (GD) setting up. TransDigm (TDG), which makes components for commercial and military aircraft, has just popped past a buy point.







The Aerospace/Defense industry ranks No. 52 out of the 197 groups IBD tracks. But the group Relative Strength Rating is a solid “B+”.

According to IBD Stock Checkup, TDG stock’s 87 Composite Rating tops LMT’s 86. Northrop and General Dynamics both hold an 80 rating, while Hexcel (HXL) lands top billing with a 92.

No defense stocks made last month’s list of new buys by the best mutual funds, which was led by medical and oil stocks. Lockheed Martin earned a spot on this month’s screen, which comes out Friday.

TransDigm Targets 81% Earnings Growth

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, TransDigm is a top global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings include actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, advanced cockpit displays, and many other components and systems.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based company has powered average earnings growth of 42% over the last three quarters. Analysts expect TransDigm will land an 81% EPS spike when it reports fiscal Q1 numbers early next month. Wall Street forecasts 57% earnings growth for the current fiscal year, which ends in September.

On the sales front, the company has posted three quarters acceleration, including an 18% gain in its November report.

TDG Stock Battles Resistance; RS Line At New High

TransDigm has encountered long-term resistance around 674 since hitting — and quickly retreating from — a new high in early 2020. TDG stock has formed multiple chart patterns since then.

As seen on the daily chart, TransDigm is currently working on a long double bottom showing a 680.10 buy point. An alternative buy point appears at 648.50. On Friday, TDG stock jumped nearly 2% to test that entry.

The double bottom is a first-stage base since the stock undercut the low in its prior pattern to reset the base count. Such early stage patterns typically imply less risk. But the current market correction is a sign for investors to remain particularly cautious with every stock and new breakout attempt.

In an indicator of rebounding technical strength, the company’s 50-day moving average has moved back above the longer-term 200-day line. Showing market leadership, TDG stock earns a blue dot in MarketSmith, showing that its relative strength line hit a fresh 52-week high.

Meanwhile, fellow defense stocks Lockheed, Northrop and General Dynamics continue to build bases or test buy zones. With a rise in the market indexes Friday, GD, LMT and NOC have regained their 50-day line.

