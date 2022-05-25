Defense carries Celtics to ugly Game 5 win against Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It wasn’t pretty, but the Boston Celtics took the Eastern Conference finals lead for the first time, and the Miami Heat are facing elimination in a road Game 6 less than 48 hours after yet another battle of attrition.

Neither team could find the net in the first half, but the Celtics unleashed a 24-2 run over six minutes spanning the end of the first quarter and the start of the fourth. The avalanche turned the first back-and-forth game of the series into a fifth straight lopsided victory. Boston’s top-rated defense held Miami to 32% shooting from the field and 16% accuracy from 3-point range in the 93-80 win that titled a tied series.

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 10 points on 16 shots in the first half, but they made all five of their attempts to start the fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers, to extend their lead to 83-60. Brown scored a game-high 25 points, and Tatum finished one assist shy of a triple-double (22 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists) to lead Boston within a game of its first Finals appearance since 2010.

“We’re just playing basketball,” Brown told the ESPN broadcast after the victory. “It’s the playoffs. One game, you win. The next game, [Jimmy Butler] can come out and score 40 points, so we’ve just got to be great from game to game. This game only counts as one. We’ve got to be ready for the next one.”

The Celtics, who are 40-4 in franchise history when leading a series 3-2, host Game 6 on Friday night.

Both teams shot below 40% from the field and worse from the 3-point line in the first half. Miami scored 12 points off 10 turnovers and 16 off nine offensive rebounds — and somehow only led 42-37 at the break. It was ugly, but on the bright side, the series saw its first lead changes since the opening quarter of Game 2.

Injuries did not help. Marcus Smart limped into the arena on a sprained ankle. Robert Williams III started on a surgically repaired knee. Tatum twice re-aggravated his shooting shoulder. Jimmy Butler has a swollen right knee and Kyle Lowry a strained left hamstring. Tyler Herro never took the floor on an injured groin.

The Celtics started the third quarter on a 8-0 run and closed it on a 10-0 run to double up the Heat and take a 69-58 lead into the fourth quarter. Miami missed 19 of their 23 field-goal attempts and 13 of their 14 3-point shots in the third. The Heat could manufacture nothing beyond a couple Gabe Vincent jump shots. Reserves Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin scored 25 of Miami’s 58 points through 36 minutes.

