Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin’s war in Ukraine

Reuters

Analysis-Under shadow of war, Porsche gears up for market debut

HAMBURG/LONDON (Reuters) -Preliminary steps to list Porsche on the stock market are expected in the coming days, six people familiar with the matter said, adding executives at parent Volkswagen and family members were gathering to sell the idea to wary investors. A flotation would test the investor appeal of Europe’s largest automaking group as the continent grapples with the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, the threat of gas rationing and recession, and the most severe inflation in decades, driven by energy costs. When stock market volatility has reduced the number of listings, a long-awaited public sale would also demonstrate the extent of appetite for a stake that gives a share in a prestigious brand but is too small to influence boardroom decisions.