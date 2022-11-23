Deere Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2023 Sales Outlook

Deere Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2023 Sales Outlook

by

Deere & Co  (DE) – Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, and issued a robust-near term outlook, as the heavy equipment maker continues to capitalize on surging farm demand and firming prices. 

Deere said earnings for the three months ending in October, the group’s fiscal fourth quarter, came in at $7.44 per share, up 80% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $7.11 per share. Group worldwide sales, Deere said, rose 37% from last year to $15.54 billion, firmly topping analysts’ forecasts of a $13.39 billion tally.