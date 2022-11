Weary investors can be thankful headed into the holiday weekend.



Deere



posted strong earnings and gave solid guidance for the upcoming fiscal year.

Wednesday morning,



Deere



(ticker: DE) posted fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings earning per share of $7.44 a share from $14.4 billion in equipment sales. Wall Street is projecting earnings per share of $7.09 from $13.4 billion in sales, according to a poll of analysts by Bloomberg.