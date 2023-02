Agricultural machinery giant



Deere



reports its fiscal first-quarter earnings Friday morning. Investors could really use a “beat-and-raise” quarter from the company.

Deere



stock (ticker: DE) outperformed the



S&P 500



in 2022, rising 27% while the index dropped 18%. But shares are down 5% so far this year while the S&P is up 7%. A beat might help close that performance gap.