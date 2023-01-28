Deere, Dollar Tree, and 21 More Investment Ideas From Barron’s Roundtable Pros

The “January effect,” according to market lore, is the tendency of stocks to rise in the year’s first month. So far, so good: The S&P 500 is up 6% year to date and the Nasdaq Composite has gained more than 10%, a welcome reversal from last year’s losses.

At Barron’s, there is also a January effect, of sorts—a substantial uptick in the number of words devoted to stock picks and market prognostications, courtesy of our annual Roundtable. Each year in early January, in a tradition dating back 55 years, Barron’s has grilled a group of seasoned and savvy investors about the outlook for the year ahead and their favorite investments. The 2023 Roundtable took place Jan. 9 in New York, and this week we present the third and final edited installment from that provocative and enlightening session.