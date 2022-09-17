Deer spotted swimming deep in ocean off Nantucket

What the buck?

Fishermen in Massachusetts were fawning over an unusual site: two bucks swimming deep in the Atlantic Ocean.

The staggering sight was caught on camera earlier this week about a mile off the coast of the east end of Nantucket Island, near Cape Cod, according to The Nantucket Current.

The fishermen were looking for a deep water haul when they spotted a pair of antlers bobbing in the open water, video showed.

“That’s radical, man,” one of the men was heard saying on the footage.

Deer are outstanding swimmers and can traverse distances of up to ten miles in the water, according to the website World Deer.