Deer Creek baseball player Nathan Rogalski, an Oklahoma State recruit, dies from sudden illness

Deer Creek High School baseball player and Oklahoma State recruit Nathan Rogalski died Sunday from a sudden illness, OSU announced Sunday night.

Rogalski, a pitcher for the Antlers, was an OSU commit for the Class of 2023.

“We are heartbroken. Nate was a talented kid with a great personality — his excitement for life, his love for the game and his personal talents made him a special young man and we were excited about his future here at Oklahoma State,” OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday said in a tweet.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this most difficult time. Nate will always be part of our Cowboy baseball family.”

A GoFundMe page was established in the Rogalski’s name to help the family with medical expenses.

‘He was a special kid all around’: Deer Creek community mourns death of star athlete Nathan Rogalski

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Deer Creek baseball player Nathan Rogalski dies from sudden illness