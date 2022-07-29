“Deeply Remorseful” For Oscar Slap – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In a just posted video that is 5 minutes, 44 seconds long, Will Smith has broken his silence about the regrettable “slap heard around the world,” in which he struck Oscar presenter Chris Rock after he made fun of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. This before Smith was awarded Best Actor Oscar honors.

The apology was expected, and Smith has done it in the form of answering questions that were raised on the internet. They include:

Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?

After Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do something?

What would you say to the people who looked up to you before the slap or people who expressed that you let them down?

This comes after The Hamden Journal revealed that contrary to published reports, Apple will release Smith’s next star vehicle, the Antoine Fuqua-directed Emancipation, late this year.

The Hamden Journal will post Smith’s full response in a moment.