As more and more receivers get paid, others who are due to get paid will expect to get paid. Including one specific receiver who plays the position with the physicality and intensity of a running back. While also playing running back.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has removed all traces of the 49ers from his Instagram page.

The move comes at a time when receivers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs have gotten market-value deals, and at a time when there has been no indication that the 49ers will soon be paying Samuel. The 2019 second-round pick became eligible for a new deal after the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

Samuel became a Pro Bowler and a first-team All Pro during his third season, with 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry. He scored 14 total touchdowns.

Samuel clearly deserve a significant contract. His dual-role makes him valuable. It also increases the urgency to get a deal done, because it puts him at greater risk of injury.

Complicating matters is the lack of cap space in San Francisco. Via spotrac.com, the 49ers currently have less than $2 million.

Of course, if they were to trade or release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they’d instantly pick up another $25 million, instantly. That would come in handy, given that the 49ers need to get new deals done both with Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Deebo Samuel sends a social-media message to 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk