Deebo Samuel returns to practice as 49ers get healthier for NFL playoffs

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel returned to 49ers practice Thursday after missing just two games with knee and ankles injuries suffered in Week 14.

The “wide back” participated in individual drills during the open portion of practice, which included warmups with fellow wide receivers. Samuel also was seen running routes and catching passes from 49ers quarterbacks Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson and Jacob Eason.

While the versatile receiver likely will not play in Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Samuel’s participation is a positive sign that he’ll be available for the regular-season finale with the Arizona Cardinals and/or the playoffs. This is a swift recovery from what initially looked like it could be a season-ending injury.

Fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about what it was like to have Samuel return to the practice field.

“It’s always good to have him back out there,” Aiyuk said. “He brings energy. It was tough, especially how [the injury] looked. We were glad to hear it wasn’t bad and are glad to have him out there.”

Several other 49ers players returned to practice Thursday, including All-Pro pass rusher and NFL Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Nick Bosa, who sat out Wednesday’s session with an illness.

Mitch Wishnowsky, who also was hit by the bug and missed Wednesday’s practice, also returned Thursday. The punter was a full participant along with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who still has been dealing with some after-effects from his oblique and rib injuries.

Here is Thursday’s full practice report:

Did not participate

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, illness)

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kerry Hyder (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (illness)

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

OT Trent Williams (rest)

P Mitch Wishnowsky (illness)

The 49ers are becoming healthier at the most important time of the season. Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder appears nearly ready to return to game action along with Kevin Givens, and Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw have remained healthy after missing significant time because of injuries this season.

The defensive line, which has been one of the NFL’s most dominant, could be even stronger with reinforcements making their way back — bad news for the 49ers’ opponents moving forward.

