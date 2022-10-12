Deebo Samuel describes 49ers teammate’s harrowing ATV experience

Deebo details how 49ers’ ATV adventure was harrowing for teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Before the 49ers began exploring the game plan their coaches put together to face the Atlanta Falcons, some members of the team got out and did a little exploring of their own.

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel was among a half-dozen 49ers who rented off-road vehicles at the Greenbrier Resort on Tuesday to venture into some backwoods portions of the rugged 11,000-acre mountain preserve.

“That was fun,” Samuel said. “I’m thinking about doing it again. But I don’t know. Afterward, you’re a little tired, but it was actual fun, though.”

It might not have been as much fun for Qwuantrezz Knight, a member of the team’s practice squad. He lagged behind while driving the specialized Polaris RZR and got separated from the group.

“I’m not going to lie, he did get lost out there,” Samuel said of Knight. “It was probably his first time, and he was driving slow and we didn’t realize it. We made a little circle around up top and he was just sitting there.

“We were like, ‘What happened?’ And he said, ‘Y’all lost me.”

RELATED: ‘Mr. Reliable’ Coleman proves himself again upon 49ers return

Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Jason Poe, Aaron Banks and Danny Gray also took part in the off-day excursion. Samuel explained how the main group took off without realizing Knight was keeping up.

“You’re going through that trail, you’re not going to keep looking around,” Samuel said. “You might run into a tree or something.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast