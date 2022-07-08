‘Dee Takes Seoul’ K-Pop Dramedy From ‘Young & Hungry’ Duo In Works At Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: We hear Paramount+ is developing Dee Takes Seoul, a K-pop dramedy from writer Diana Snyder Ritter (Young & Hungry), South Korean production company CJ Entertainment and Paramount Television Studios, with Jenny Lee attached as executive producer and showrunner.

Paramount+ declined to comment.

Written by Snyder Ritter, Dee Takes Seoul is a fish out of water dramedy that follows Dee Martinez, a twenty-something struggling choreographer who is about to give up on her dreams when she gets the opportunity of a lifetime— to become a choreographer for an up-and-coming girl group. There’s just one catch… they’re a K-pop band and the job requires Dee to move to South Korea. Now Dee, a Philly girl with the attitude to prove it, finds herself exploring, falling in love, and dancing her way through Seoul.

Snyder Ritter and Lee executive produce with Wendy Howard Goldberg and Nadine Schiff-Rosen. CJ Entertainment produces via Paramount Television Studios.

The project reunites Snyder Ritter and Lee, who both worked on Freeform’s Young & Hungry. Snyder Ritter began her career on the show, on which she wrote for four seasons, and Lee was a writer-co-executive producer.

Most recently Snyder Ritter has focused on development and has sold pilots to HBO, Disney, and Warner Bros., as well as an original movie to Freeform, a scripted podcast to Spotify, and a project with Powderkeg, Paul Feig’s digital content company. Snyder Ritter is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

In addition to Young & Hungry, Lee has written and produced on Starz’s Run the World, IFC’s Brockmire and BET’s Boomerang. She currently has a half-hour rom-com set-up at Netflix with Margaret Cho and Paramount, and a genre half-hour set at HBO Max, and is currently working on developing her national best-selling YA novel, Anna K for Freeform with Melvin Mar and Jenni Konner producing. Lee is repped by Jordan Cerf at Mosaic and Cohen Gardner Law.

Schiff-Rosen co-wrote the story and executive produced Made In America starring Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson. She also served as the associate producer of Red Corner directed by Jon Avnet, and co-wrote the story for and produced CBS’ Wedding Dress. President and CEO of Hope Springs Entertainment, Schiff-Rosen has several projects in various stages of development for Apple TV, Paramount, and Paramount+, among others. She is repped by entertainment attorney Marlo Carruth.

Goldberg is a New York Times bestselling author and creative partner in her late husband, film and television producer Leonard Goldberg’s projects, as well as a noted philanthropist and patron of arts education.