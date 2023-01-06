‘Decision to Leave’ And ‘Drive My Car’ Leads Asian Film Awards Noms – The Hamden Journal

Park Chan-wook’s stylish crime drama Decision to Leave leads the nominations for this year’s Asian Film Awards with a sweeping 10 nods, including Best Director and Best Film.
The film’s impressive nominations haul also includes a Best Screenplay nod and acting nominations for leads Park Hae-il and Tang Wei, as well as below-the-line recognition for Cinematography, Editing, Music, and Production Design.
Decision to Leave follows a detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man’s death in the mountains when he meets the dead man’s mysterious wife, a suspect in the case, and begins a tangled affair. The film debuted at Cannes where Park won the Best Director prize. Korea has also submitted the film as its entry for the international feature Oscar race.
Japanese filmmaker Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s Drive My Car trails with eight nominations. The epic road movie also debuted at Cannes, but in 2021. Elsewhere, Hirokazu Koreeda picked up a Best Direction nomination for his latest pic Broker, and Saim Sadiq is nominated in the Best New Director category for the Pakistani drama Joyland.
This year, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou will lead the Asian Film Awards jury. Zhang, a two-time Golden Lion winner at Venice, succeeds Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong in the role. Zhang’s jury will include seven other members from around the world who will decide the winners in each category.
A total of 30 films produced in 22 regions received 81 nominations in 16 categories for this year’s award show, which will return to Hong Kong after two years consecutive in Busan, Korea. The event will take place on March 12 at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum.
Here’s the list of nominations in full:
Best Film
Decision To Leave
Drive My Car
Poet
Ponniyin Selvan: Part I
When the Waves Are Gone
Best Director
KORE-EDA Hirokazu
PARK Chan-wook
HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke
Darezhan OMIRBAYEV
Davy CHOU
Best Actor
PARK Hae-il
NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi
SUZUKI Ryohei
ZHANG Yi
Mohsen TANABANDEH
Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai
Best Actress
Sylvia CHANG
Karena LAM
Happy SALMA
TANG Wei
BAISHO Chieko
Best Supporting Actor
OKADA Masaki
MIYAZAWA Hio
IM Si-wan
OH Kwang-rok
HUI Koon Man
Best Supporting Actress
ANDO Sakura
Laura BASUKI
KIM So-jin
YIN Tao
KAWAI Yumi
Best New Director
Makbul MUBARAK
Saim SADIQ
Jigme Trinley
HAYAKAWA Chie
KIM Se-in
Best Newcomer
Louise WONG
LEE Ji-eun
YANG Enyou
PARK Ji-min
MAK Pui Tung
Best Screenplay
Makbul MUBARAK
CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook
HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE Takamasa
LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min
Lav DIAZ
Best Editing
KIM Sang-beom
YAMAZAKI Azusa
ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali
Sreekar PRASAD
Dounia SICHOV
Best Cinematography
Batara GOEMPAR
KIM Ji-yong
LU Songye
URATA Hideho
Ravi VARMAN
Best Original Music
CHO Young Wuk
ISHIBASHI Eiko
A.R. RAHMAN
Jérémie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET
Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM
Best Costume Design
RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun
Karen YIP, Dora NG
Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI
SHINOZUKA Nami
Eka LAKHANI
Best Production Design
Vida Sylvia Theresia
RYU Seong-hie
LI Miao
Thota THARANI
Bill LUI, Andrew WONG
Best Visual Effects
JUNG Seung-oh
ZHANG Fan
Srinivas MOHAN
SATO Atsuki
Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai
Best Sounds
TU Duu-Chih
KIM Suk-won
NOMURA Miki, OBO Tatsuya
Vincent VILLA
Ashwin RAJASHEKAR