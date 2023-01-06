‘Decision to Leave’ And ‘Drive My Car’ Leads Asian Film Awards Noms – The Hamden Journal

Park Chan-wook’s stylish crime drama Decision to Leave leads the nominations for this year’s Asian Film Awards with a sweeping 10 nods, including Best Director and Best Film.

The film’s impressive nominations haul also includes a Best Screenplay nod and acting nominations for leads Park Hae-il and Tang Wei, as well as below-the-line recognition for Cinematography, Editing, Music, and Production Design.

Decision to Leave follows a detective (Park Hae-il) investigating a man’s death in the mountains when he meets the dead man’s mysterious wife, a suspect in the case, and begins a tangled affair. The film debuted at Cannes where Park won the Best Director prize. Korea has also submitted the film as its entry for the international feature Oscar race.

Japanese filmmaker Hamaguchi Ryusuke’s Drive My Car trails with eight nominations. The epic road movie also debuted at Cannes, but in 2021. Elsewhere, Hirokazu Koreeda picked up a Best Direction nomination for his latest pic Broker, and Saim Sadiq is nominated in the Best New Director category for the Pakistani drama Joyland.

This year, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou will lead the Asian Film Awards jury. Zhang, a two-time Golden Lion winner at Venice, succeeds Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong in the role. Zhang’s jury will include seven other members from around the world who will decide the winners in each category.

A total of 30 films produced in 22 regions received 81 nominations in 16 categories for this year’s award show, which will return to Hong Kong after two years consecutive in Busan, Korea. The event will take place on March 12 at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Auditorium in the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Here’s the list of nominations in full:

Best Film

Decision To Leave

Drive My Car

Poet

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I

When the Waves Are Gone

Best Director

KORE-EDA Hirokazu

PARK Chan-wook

HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke

Darezhan OMIRBAYEV

Davy CHOU

Best Actor

PARK Hae-il

NISHIJIMA Hidetoshi

SUZUKI Ryohei

ZHANG Yi

Mohsen TANABANDEH

Tony LEUNG Chiu Wai

Best Actress

Sylvia CHANG

Karena LAM

Happy SALMA

TANG Wei

BAISHO Chieko

Best Supporting Actor

OKADA Masaki

MIYAZAWA Hio

IM Si-wan

OH Kwang-rok

HUI Koon Man

Best Supporting Actress

ANDO Sakura

Laura BASUKI

KIM So-jin

YIN Tao

KAWAI Yumi

Best New Director

Makbul MUBARAK

Saim SADIQ

Jigme Trinley

HAYAKAWA Chie

KIM Se-in

Best Newcomer

Louise WONG

LEE Ji-eun

YANG Enyou

PARK Ji-min

MAK Pui Tung

Best Screenplay

Makbul MUBARAK

CHUNG Seo-kyung, PARK Chan-wook

HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, OE Takamasa

LIU Jiangjiang, YU Min

Lav DIAZ

Best Editing

KIM Sang-beom

YAMAZAKI Azusa

ZHU Lin, YONG Wei, GAO Qiongjiali

Sreekar PRASAD

Dounia SICHOV

Best Cinematography

Batara GOEMPAR

KIM Ji-yong

LU Songye

URATA Hideho

Ravi VARMAN

Best Original Music

CHO Young Wuk

ISHIBASHI Eiko

A.R. RAHMAN

Jérémie ARCACHE, Christophe MUSSET

Bahman GHOBADI, Vedat YILDIRIM

Best Costume Design

RYU Hyun-min, OH Jung-geun

Karen YIP, Dora NG

Retno Ratih DAMAYANTI

SHINOZUKA Nami

Eka LAKHANI

Best Production Design

Vida Sylvia Theresia

RYU Seong-hie

LI Miao

Thota THARANI

Bill LUI, Andrew WONG

Best Visual Effects

JUNG Seung-oh

ZHANG Fan

Srinivas MOHAN

SATO Atsuki

Chas CHAU, LEUNG Wai Kit, KWOK Tai

Best Sounds

TU Duu-Chih

KIM Suk-won

NOMURA Miki, OBO Tatsuya

Vincent VILLA

Ashwin RAJASHEKAR