Decatur Heritage advances to Class 1A boys basketball state final

Feb. 28—The Decatur Heritage Eagles knocked off Brantley 42-38 this morning to advance to the Class 1A state championship basketball game.

“I’m thrilled to be playing in the state championship game,” senior Brayden Kyle said.

Kyle led the Eagles with nine points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Hayden Page also scored nine points. His points came on 3-of-4 shooting from behind the 3-point line.

The Eagles did not have a lead in the game until Bo Solley scored with 3.2 seconds left in the third quarter. Decatur Heritage outscored Brantley 8-7 in the fourth quarter while hitting just one field goal.

Decatur Heritage trailed 17-7 early in the second quarter. The Eagles were also 0-for-10 on 3-point field goals at that point. They hit four of their next six to force a 21-21 tie at halftime.

Decatur Heritage plays the winner of the Covenant Christian vs. Autaugaville game later today. Autaugaville is the defending 1A state champion and beat Decatur Heritage in last year’s state semifinals.

