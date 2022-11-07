Decapitated body found after dog seen carrying severed arm

A decapitated body was found by authorities in a Mississippi home over the weekend – but only after a dog was spotted carrying a severed arm, police said.

The stomach-turning case in Jackson, which the mayor called “one of disgust,” came to light Saturday after a person called police to report a dog found what looked like an arm, authorities said, according to WLBT-TV.

The rest of the body, minus the victim’s head, was found behind an abandoned home in the woods on Sunday, said Jackson police, according to the television station.

The ID of the victim was not released by police Monday. WJTV

The head of the body was not found as of earlier Monday, according to multiple local reports. The victim hasn’t been identified, but appeared to be a white man, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, WAPT-TV reported.

“We are actively investigating the matter,” said Abraham Thompson, commander of the Jackson Investigative Service Bureau, according to WJTV. “We do have investigators right now at several locations to where they’re following up on all leads.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba was asked about the unusual case in a press briefing Monday.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture,” he said. “Anytime anyone is harmed in any way – the (mutilation) of a body – of course my reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern.”

He later added, “I want to know what happened. It’s not something you grow accustomed to, you ever want to grow accustomed to.”