Debra Messing fumed about abortion rights, Biden during call with White House: Report

Debra Messing was furious during call last week with the White House about abortion rights. (Photo: Reuters)

The White House orchestrated a call with celebrity Democratic supporters amid the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade… and it didn’t go very well. According to a report from CNN, Debra Messing was among the participants “fed up” about President Joe Biden’s lack of urgency and the administration being unprepared despite weeks of warning.

“Messing said she’d gotten Joe Biden elected and wanted to know why she was being asked to do anything at all, yelling that there didn’t even seem a point to voting. Others wondered why the call was happening,” says CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere. “That afternoon, participants received a follow-up email with a list of basic talking points and suggestions of Biden speech clips to share on TikTok.”

CNN cites three sources who described the mood on last Monday’s call as “fatalistic” with many wondering why the call was taken place. White House aides co-organized the call with the advocacy group Build Back Better Together.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Messing, but didn’t immediately receive a response.

Messing is among the many stars in Hollywood who’ve spoken out about the Supreme Court’s ruling. The activist is a staunch advocate for abortion rights. In the wake of the June 24 ruling, Messing has raised money for reproductive health care and urged her followers to act. She is encouraging “women across the country” to protest with a national walkout on July 13.

If the Will & Grace star is privately fuming, it’s not obvious on Twitter. Over the weekend, Messing responded to GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel who often criticizes President Biden.

Messing also retweeted a message from the president touting the unemployment rate.

The Emmy winner is very active on Twitter, but has yet to address CNN’s report. “Debra Messing” has been trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

