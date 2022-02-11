Disney’s 20th Century Studios Kenneth Branagh movie Death on the Nile saw $1.1M in both Wednesday and Thursday previews, while Universal’s Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy posted $525K just from Thursday night shows.

Marry Me, which also made itself available on Peacock last night as the third Universal dynamic release with its sister streaming service, was in play at 2,700 theaters, and began previews at 5PM. Death on the Nile had previews Wednesday at 6 PM in select Imax, PLF & 70mm screens, and last night starting at 5 PM.

Death on the Nile will be booked at 3,280 theaters and will have the added juice of Imax and PLFs for the next week until Sony’s Uncharted arrives to lead the 4-day Presidents Day weekend. Speaking of 4-days, both of these older-female demo wide entries are looking to get money out of Valentine’s Day Monday. The all-star ensemble Death on the Nile, based on the Agatha Christie novel, is set to lead in the mid teens, while Marry Me is expected to do $8M to $11M.