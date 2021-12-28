The Hamden Journal

“Dearly Loved”, “Nobody Had a Bigger Impact On The NFL” – The Hamden Journal

“Dearly Loved”, “Nobody Had a Bigger Impact On The NFL” – The Hamden Journal

NFL players and teams, colleagues, friends and others are mourning John Madden, the Hall of Fame NFL coach-turned-broadcaster who died today at 85. Here are some of their tributes from social media:

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.