Dearica Hamby says Aces ‘discriminated’ against her for pregnancy, WNBPA to investigate

Two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby spend all eight years of her career with the Las Vegas Aces, and expressed hope to stay with the team — until she was acquired by the Los Angeles Sparks in a trade announced on Saturday. Now, the WNBPA is investigating the Aces’ management.

In her first public address since the trade, Hamby wrote on Instagram that she is “heartbroken” after being “discriminated against.”

“I gave everything I had, up until the disgusting comments that were made to me,” the statement said.

The 6-foot-3 forward posted a photo caressing her belly followed by three slides addressing Las Vegas, the Aces and Fans, detailing mistreatment and thanking Sparking general manager Karen Bryant and coach Kurt Miller.

Hamby announced her second pregnancy during festivities after the Aces won the franchise’s first ever WNBA championship. According to her statement, the team promised her things to “entice” her to sign a contract extension before last season and accused her of doing so while knowing that she was pregnant.

She says that the Aces questioned her commitment to the team, calling her a “question mark” because she would “get pregnant again,” even though she was fully committed to workouts and expressed the desire to return this season without missing any time.

The WNBA announced a new collective bargaining agreement in January of 2020 and Hamby would go on to bring her daughter into the “wubble” after COVID hit. The new CBA was applauded for including significant salary increases for players, but its expanded maternity benefits were meant to include protections for playing and pregnant mothers.

“To be treated this way by an organization, by WOMEN, who are mothers, who have claimed to be ‘in these shoes,’ who preach family, chemistry and women’s empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach. This cannot now be used against me,” Hamby added.

In a statement, the WNBPA wrote that their investigation will work to “ensure that that her rights” under the CBA, federal and state law have not been violated.