‘Dear White People’ Star Antoinette Robertson Signs With APA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Antoinette Robertson, who most recently starred in all four seasons of the acclaimed Netflix series, Dear White People, has signed with APA for representation.

Robertson, who will next be seen starring opposite Margaret Avery in director Dawn Wilkinson’s Juneteenth holiday comedy Block Party, also recently wrapped a role in director Tim Story’s upcoming comedy, The Blackening, opposite Jay Pharoah, Jermaine Fowler, and Dewayne Perkins. The film penned by Perkins and Tracy Oliver watches as seven black friends who go away for the weekend must rely on their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies to survive, when they find themselves trapped in a cabin with a vindictive killer.

Robertson has previously recurred in series including The Haves and the Have Nots for OWN, The CW’s Hart of Dixie and CBC’s Diggstown.

APA’s signing of the actress follows its addition of clients including actors Nick Stahl, Samuel Arnold, Jana Morrison, Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Famke Janssen, Melissa Leo and Mel Gibson, and actor-rapper Da’Vinchi, among others.

Roberton continues to be represented by Kamal Jones of Senoj Productions.