‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Joins ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Aladdin’ In Scrapping Performances Through Christmas – Updated Broadway Covid Cancellation List

Refresh for updates…Dear Evan Hansen and Ain’t Too Proud are the latest Broadway production to announce cancellations until after Christmas, with both shows off the boards through Dec. 26.

Dear Evan Hansen had just reopened with star Jordan Fisher on Dec. 10 following the pandemic industry shutdown.

Earlier tonight, producers of Jagged Little Pill announced that their musical would not return from its current Covid suspension.

Skeleton Crew, the new Broadway play by Dominique Morisseau starring Phylicia Rashad that was set to begin previews tomorrow, has postponed its first performance and opening night by a week due to company members testing positive for Covid. Previews of the Manhattan Theatre Club production will now begin at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Monday, Dec. 27, with an opening night bumped from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19.

Skeleton Crew, set in 2008 Detroit where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance, is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and, in addition to Rashad, features Chanté Adams, Joshua Boone, Brandon J. Dirden, and Adesola Osakalumi.

Earlier today, Broadway’s Aladdin just canceled all performances through Christmas, with the Disney show at The New Amsterdam Theatre scheduled to resume for the matinee on Sun. Dec. 26.

“Through our continuing rigorous testing protocols, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre,” producers announced. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, all matinee and evening performances from Tuesday, December 21st through Friday, December 24th are canceled. Performances are scheduled to resume Sunday, December 26th at 1pm.”

Aladdin now joins Ain’t Too Proud, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, MJ, Hadestown and Skeleton Crew in scrapping the lucrative pre-Christmas week performances. See the complete, updated Broadway cancel roster below.

Broadway currently has 32 shows in production. The recent spate of performance cancellations has not yet prompted any permanent closings, and the Broadway League has indicated it is not currently considering an industry-wide shutdown. (Two shows – Company and Thoughts of a Colored Man, canceled performances over the weekend due to non-Covid illness among cast, a possible indication that understudies are spread pretty thin these days; Company is expected to resume Monday, Dec. 20; Thoughts of A Colored Man on Tues., Dec. 21.)

As of today, Mon. Dec. 20, here are the shows that have experienced recent Covid-related cancellations along with return dates and expected return dates (ticket-holders are encouraged to check individual show websites or the Broadway League’s new Broadway performance schedule page for updates).

Ain’t Too Proud canceled performances through Sunday. Dec 26

Aladdin canceled performances through Friday Dec. 24; resumes Sunday Dec. 26

Dear Evan Hansen has canceled performances through Sunday Dec. 26; resumes Dec. 27

Freestyle Love Supreme canceled performances last week; Dec 20 performance is on schedule

Hadestown canceled performances through Sunday Dec. 26; resumes Dec. 27

Hamilton canceled all performances through Sunday Dec. 26

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child canceled weekend shows; expected to resume Tues. Dec. 21

MJ has canceled performances through Dec. 26, with performances expected to resume Dec. 27

Moulin Rouge! The Musical canceled weekend performances; expected to resume Dec. 21

Mrs. Doubtfire canceled weekend performances; resumes Dec. 21

Skeleton Crew has delayed its first performance from Mon. Dec. 21 to Mon. Dec. 27

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical canceled weekend performances expected to resume Dec. 21

Wicked canceled performances last week; Dec. 20 performance is on schedule

Off Broadway, the production of Trevor: The Musical at Stage 42 has cancelled its final two weeks of performances. The show’s final performance was Dec. 19.

